US State Department representative reflects on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks expected in Washington

At Monday’s Department press briefing, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, reflected on the information that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was preparing to receive the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, next week.

Patel said that he could not give exact dates for the meeting, but they expect that another round of talks will be held in Washington by the end of this month.

“We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington later this month as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. As you’ve heard me say before, direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The US is pleased that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues, including the recent meeting of leaders as well,” Patel added.

Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Washington D.C. within the framework of the next round of peace talks. The latter are expected to start on June 12.