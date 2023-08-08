News
UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore free movement through Lachin corridor
UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore free movement through Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A group of United Nations experts have expressed alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, which they say has led to a dire humanitarian crisis in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the RFE/RL Armenian Service reported.

An August 7 statement published on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says that “the blockade, obstructing the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for the past seven months, has left the population facing acute shortages of food staples, medication, and hygiene products, impacted the functioning of medical and educational institutions, and placed the lives of the residents – especially children, persons with disabilities, older persons, pregnant women, and the sick – at significant risk.”

“The blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a humanitarian emergency that has created severe shortages of essential food staples including sunflower oil, fish, chicken, dairy products, cereal, sugar and baby formula,” the UN experts said.

They warned that the region was rapidly depleting its medical reserves, and hospitals were struggling to provide care as the operation of ambulances has been hampered due to declining fuel supplies.

The experts urged authorities in Azerbaijan to immediately restore the free and secure movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo moving along the Lachin corridor in both directions, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement of November 2020.

Also, they called on Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the region to protect the corridor under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

“By lifting the blockade, the authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population. It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time,” the experts said.

“We urge the Government of Azerbaijan to uphold its international obligations to respect and protect human rights, including the right to food, health, education and life. We also emphasize the importance of cooperation and dialogue among all parties involved to find a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” they concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
