Armenia Security Council chief briefs Iran diplomat on humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, on Tuesday received the newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Office of the Security Council of Armenia.

The parties discussed a number of matters on the agenda of Armenian-Iranian bilateral relations, and reflected on the regional security situation. In this framework, the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia presented the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor for more than seven months and the respective positions of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
