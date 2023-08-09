News
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee representatives visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Sarah Arkin and Damian Murphy, staff representatives of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee who currently are in Armenia on the instructions of Senator Robert Menendez, the chairman of this committee, on Wednesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

Arkin and Murphy laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of this tragedy, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Subsequently, they placed flowers near the Eternal Flame and observed a minute of silence to honor the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
