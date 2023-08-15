News
Turkey carries out propaganda in favor of Azerbaijan's occupation policy in Karabakh
Turkey carries out propaganda in favor of Azerbaijan's occupation policy in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey helps and supports Azerbaijan in the occupation policy of its “younger brother.” And this assistance is not just military, but also propaganda.

To this end, a group of Turkish media representatives will visit the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) territories that are currently occupied by Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war in 2020.

According to the media, a visit will also be made to the ancient Armenian city of Shushi.

Turkey took a direct part on the side of Azerbaijan in the 44-day war, including ensuring the participation of mercenaries from the Middle East in this war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
