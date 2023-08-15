Turkey carries out propaganda in favor of Azerbaijan's occupation policy in Karabakh

Turkey helps and supports Azerbaijan in the occupation policy of its “younger brother.” And this assistance is not just military, but also propaganda.

To this end, a group of Turkish media representatives will visit the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) territories that are currently occupied by Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war in 2020.

According to the media, a visit will also be made to the ancient Armenian city of Shushi.

Turkey took a direct part on the side of Azerbaijan in the 44-day war, including ensuring the participation of mercenaries from the Middle East in this war.