Karabakh residents block Russian military base entrance, peacekeepers reopen it

A group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents blocked the entrance to the military base of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh Tuesday night.
Artur Osipyan, an organizer of this action of protest, had announced that the entrance to the aforesaid military base was blocked. He had called on the people of Artsakh to assemble at 7pm at Artsakh capital Stepanakert's Renaissance Square and be together in front of this Russian military base located in Ivanyan village.
"The [Lachin] corridor must be unblocked, that's why we are here now. There is starvation [in Artsakh], we shall act, not sit at home and wait for what the [Artsakh] authorities, the international [community] will do," Osipyan said on Facebook livestream.
But already on Wednesday morning, the Russian peacekeepers had reopened the entrance to their military base.