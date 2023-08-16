Azerbaijan fires at grain-harvesting combine in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

The Martuni regional department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) police on Tuesday received a report that at around 7:30pm, Azerbaijanis had fired—with firearms—at a grain-harvesting combine operated by M. A., a resident Myurishen village, from their combat positions adjacent to Avdur village.
Fortunately, this person managed to escape the shooting, and only the combine harvester was damaged, informs the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Due to the shooting, however, agricultural work was stopped.
The report on this incident was forwarded to the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.