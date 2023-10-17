News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Toyota develops its first electric sports car: the Gazoo Racing
Toyota develops its first electric sports car: the Gazoo Racing
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Toyota will introduce its first electric sports car, the Gazoo Racing concept FT-Se, at the Tokyo Motor Show next week, reports Autocar.

The automaker describes it as a high-performance sports (battery-electric) vehicle.

It shares common ground with the FT-3e SUV concept, which will also be displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show.

All these cars are expected to be powered by Toyota's new Performance lithium-ion battery, which will hit production cars in 2026 and will increase range to 497 kilometers and cut costs by 40 percent.

Toyota says the FT-Se prioritizes handling stability and aerodynamic performance.

Also, the new model will have a new software platform that enables its dynamic nature to be changed through software updates.

The digital instrument display is located much further from the driver than in existing sports cars such as the Toyota GR Supra, and is reminiscent of Peugeot's i-Cockpit interior design.

In addition, the cabin has newly designed knee pads that protect the body from g-forces, which is likely to help the driver from sliding off the seat during sharp turns.

The FT-S might be equipped with a manual transmission.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yamaha develops 3-wheeled hydrogen electric vehicle
According to the company, the powertrain and chassis of the Yamaha Tricera are very responsive…
 Most popular cars in Europe are announced
It’s likely that the Model Y will become Europe’s most popular new passenger car by the end of the year…
 Updated Changan CS55 Plus crossover’s price is announced
Its length is 4,539 mm, and the wheelbase—2,656 mm…
 Tax relief for importing electric cars to be extended for another year in Armenia, until January 1, 2025
At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the government approved the respective draft of amendments to the Tax Code…
 All Armenia roads to undergo safety inspection soon
As per the deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure…
 Budget moped with large electricity reserve introduced in US
The Fiesty Scorpion X2 electric scooter is available for sale starting from 1,500 dollars…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos