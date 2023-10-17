Toyota develops its first electric sports car: the Gazoo Racing

Toyota will introduce its first electric sports car, the Gazoo Racing concept FT-Se, at the Tokyo Motor Show next week, reports Autocar.

The automaker describes it as a high-performance sports (battery-electric) vehicle.

It shares common ground with the FT-3e SUV concept, which will also be displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show.

All these cars are expected to be powered by Toyota's new Performance lithium-ion battery, which will hit production cars in 2026 and will increase range to 497 kilometers and cut costs by 40 percent.

Toyota says the FT-Se prioritizes handling stability and aerodynamic performance.

Also, the new model will have a new software platform that enables its dynamic nature to be changed through software updates.

The digital instrument display is located much further from the driver than in existing sports cars such as the Toyota GR Supra, and is reminiscent of Peugeot's i-Cockpit interior design.

In addition, the cabin has newly designed knee pads that protect the body from g-forces, which is likely to help the driver from sliding off the seat during sharp turns.

The FT-S might be equipped with a manual transmission.