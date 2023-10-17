Ilaha Huseynova: ICRC participated in about 700 detainees’ handover between Azerbaijan, Armenia

From 1990 to 2020, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) participated in the process of handing over 700 detainees between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ilaha Huseynova, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijani capital Baku, announced this at a press briefing, Azerbaijani mass media reported.

According to her, the detaining party is responsible for the detainee.

"The ICRC cannot bear any responsibility in this matter," Huseynova said, and added that none of the five regional ICRC offices, including the one in Nagorno-Karabakh capital Stepanakert, have stopped their activities.