News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Ilaha Huseynova: ICRC participated in about 700 detainees’ handover between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Ilaha Huseynova: ICRC participated in about 700 detainees’ handover between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

From 1990 to 2020, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) participated in the process of handing over 700 detainees between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ilaha Huseynova, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijani capital Baku, announced this at a press briefing, Azerbaijani mass media reported.

According to her, the detaining party is responsible for the detainee.

"The ICRC cannot bear any responsibility in this matter," Huseynova said, and added that none of the five regional ICRC offices, including the one in Nagorno-Karabakh capital Stepanakert, have stopped their activities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia also accused during Azerbaijan judicial farce into Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’
Despite the obviously illegal actions by Azerbaijan…
 Zakharova speaks about possible Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting at UN
"If such a meeting is developed, we will definitely inform," said the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry… 
 Azerbaijan official: Armenians lived in Baku, had prestige in society
The head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and chairman of the country’s State Commission for Servicemen, Prisoners of War and Missing Persons, however, did not say why the Armenian population had left Azerbaijan…
 US ambassador to OSCE: The USA can’t dialogue with Russia on Karabakh issue
According to Michael Carpenter, it is the decision of the parties whether to go to these talks…
 Pashinyan on Erdoğan’s proposal: There are various proposals, ideas
Earlier Erdoğan announced that…
 Document with Baku won't be signed October 5, but we aim to sign it by end of year
We have said that the peace agenda is our priority…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos