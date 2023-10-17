Authorities are being informed about persons, cargo being transferred, ICRC Baku office representative says

The local institutions are being informed about the persons and goods that are transported by the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Ilaha Huseynova, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijani capital Baku, announced this at a press briefing, while answering the reporters' questions, APA reported.

According to her, state agencies are being informed about the movement of ICRC vehicles.

"Information is given to local authorities about the transportation of people and goods by the Committee's vehicles. After agreement, we transfer those people. We inform also about the amount of cargo. State institutions have the right to inspect our transport," Huseynova said.

To note, however, that after "agreement" by the Azerbaijani authorities, Vagif Khachatryan, a resident of Nagorno-Karabakh, was abducted by Azerbaijan—and from the hands of the ICRC—this July.