Premier: Armenia's democracy is going through severe trials

The government and the people of Armenia recognize the European Parliament as a body that spoke and spoke the language of truth during all the trials that befell Armenia and the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during his address Tuesday at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

"Truth is power, and every time we have had our share of this power created by you. Now it is a common saying that democratic Armenia is going through difficult trials, and this is the truth. But it is the same truth that the democracy of Armenia is going through hard trials, and yet the greatest truth is that the democracy in Armenia is going through hard trials.

“Not only the democracy of Armenia, but democracy in general because a number of events taking place in Armenia and in different places of the world raise the following question: And is democracy capable of ensuring security, peace, unity, well-being, and happiness?

“But I didn't come here to ask, I came here to answer, and my answer is yes, without a doubt. Many people say that Armenia is suffering today because of democracy. But I shall emphasize my belief that due to the inevitable trials that have befallen it in recent years, Armenia would simply have been paralyzed, would have lost its independence and sovereignty if it were not democratic," Pashinyan said.

Also, he stressed that the evidence of what was said was the events in 2020 and 2021.

"After the signing of the trilateral statement of ceasefire at the end of the 44-day war [in 2020], when the state institutions of Armenia became the target of attacks by extremist groups, when the society was divided and inflamed, the democratically formed institutions remained firm in their positions of statehood protection, while not violating any principle of democracy.

“The freedom of speech and assembly was not restricted in that difficult situation in Armenia, no cases of disproportionate use of force were recorded, the rule of the law was not belittled," said the Armenian PM.