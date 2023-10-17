News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by end of year
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by end of year
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We are ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan by the end of the year. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during his address Tuesday at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

“In terms of transport communications, by observing the above-mentioned principles, including the principle of reciprocity, we are ready to facilitate procedures, we are ready to ensure the safety of the passage of Azerbaijani goods and Azerbaijanis through our territory, hoping for reciprocity as well, we are ready for a simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the 1991 border line, which will mean that Azerbaijan will not have troops in any territory of Armenia, and Armenia will not have troops in Azerbaijan. We are ready to address the issue of the so-called enclaves on the principle of reciprocity, as I stated in the interview given to the Armenian Public TV on October 10. And finally, we are ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan by the end of the year,” the Armenian PM stressed.

“Of course, the fact that Azerbaijan refused to come to the Granada meeting, on which, by the way, the agreement had been reached on July 15 in Brussels and this agreement is also expressed in the statement issued by [European Council President] Charles Michel based on the results of the meeting, so not coming to that meeting did not make our affairs easier.

“But on the other hand, during this year, as mentioned by the President of the European Parliament, we have an agreement to hold a tripartite meeting in Brussels, and if the above-mentioned principles are officially reaffirmed, signing an agreement on peace and normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan by the end of the year will become very realistic,” Pashinyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier calls Meghri railway ‘crossroads of peace’
During his address Tuesday at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nikol Pashinyan reflected also on the principle of peace and normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan as expressed in the Granada Declaration…
 Armenia PM: Before Granada meeting we had serious opportunity to make breakthrough in peace process
Our region, the South Caucasus, needs peace…
 European Parliament speaker: We call for resumption of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks
The EU remains committed to all efforts aimed at the normalization of relations between the two countries…
 Roberta Metsola: We express our unconditional support for Armenia sovereignty, inviolability of borders
Armenia is the best partner within the framework of the Eastern Neighborhood of the EU, said the President of the European Parliament…
 Bayramov, Baerbock discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, situation around Karabakh
The Azerbaijani and German FMs had a telephone conversation…
 Azerbaijan fires on food supply vehicle heading to Armenian positions, no casualties reported
The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that there were no casualties in the incident...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos