ARMBUSINESSBANK has joined the Lessors Association of RA

ARMBUSINESSBANK, emphasizing the rapid development of the leasing financial instrument, signed an agreement on membership of the Lessors Association of RA.

"Our cooperation is of great importance in the context of raising awareness of the field and developing leasing. The bank is making spares no efforts to introduce modern tools, innovative products and raise public awareness about them. The opportunity to directly participate in the legislative improvement works of the field is also important, - said Gevorg Tarumyan, Chairman of the Executive Board of "ARMBUSINESS BANK" CJSC.

The purpose of the membership is to create a more favorable activity environment for all parties involved in the various stages of the leasing transaction, to jointly formulate the problems and the methods of solving them, to obtain unified solutions in the sector, in anticipation of the result of branch reforms and improvement of the sector.

The President of the Lessors Association of RA, Arsen Bazikyan, expressed confidence that the new participant of the leasing market, being a bank serving the real economy and having a large base of potential leasing customers, has a great opportunity to introduce leasing as a competitive tool in the banking market along with the existing tools.

The cooperation of ARMBUSINESSBANK and the Lessors Association of RA will undoubtedly contribute to the identification of problems in the leasing sector, as well as the implementation of new legislative initiatives and changes with joint efforts.

ARMBUSINESS BANK is controlled by the Central Bank of RA.