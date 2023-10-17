Armenia premier made ‘strong statement’ at European Parliament, Marina Kaljurand says

Marina Kaljurand, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus, reflected on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s address Tuesday at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
“Strong statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and strong support by the European Parliament to Nagorno-Karabakh,” the aforesaid member of the European Parliament wrote on X, former Twitter, and attached the footage of the standing ovation following Pashinyan's address.