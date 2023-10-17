News
Deputy Foreign Minister received the Director of the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe
Deputy Foreign Minister received the Director of the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

On October 17, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan received Philippe Leclerc, the Director of the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe. MFA reports. 

The interlocutors discussed the work carried out to this day to receive more than 100,000 refugees who fled to Armenia as a result of the Azerbaijani military aggression on September 19, 2023, as well as the existing challenges, issues and possible ways to address them.

It was emphasized that along with the implementation of short-term programs for refugees, it is also necessary to ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities for them. Both sides attached primary importance to the issues of effective coordination of work, noting the importance of interaction between the Government of Armenia and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, international and local organizations.

The importance of humanitarian assistance from the international donor community in the current situation and the role of the UNHCR office as a professional agency in that process were underlined.
