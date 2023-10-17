News
Azerbaijan does not like Armenia PM’s address at European Parliament
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the session of the European Parliament on October 17 once again showed the country's intentions to continue aggressive rhetoric and accusations against Azerbaijan, which further undermines the prospects of a peace agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan noted in a statement.

It is offensive to hear such statements from Armenia, which does not refrain from encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, but at the same time presents itself as a peace-loving and democratic country that respects international law, adds the aforesaid statement.

With this statement, Azerbaijan has again denied the fact of its Armenian ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, and once again blamed Armenia for all the monstrous crimes Azerbaijan has committed in the last 30 years.
