Armenia deputy PM briefs Dunja Mijatovic on measures to accommodate those forcibly displaced from Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan on Wednesday received a delegation led by Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, the government of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Expressing his gratitude for Mijatovic’s visit to Armenia, the deputy PM briefed her on the situation due to the forced displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, reflecting in detail on the basic needs of these displaced persons and the work being done to address them.

In particular, Khachatryan presented the measures taken by the Armenian government to provide accommodation and other primary needs to these Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as pointed to the mid- and long-term measures to ensure stable living conditions for them.

Also, the deputy premier of Armenia spoke about the social, psychological, and other needs of the most susceptible groups, including children, women, the elderly.

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, for her part, thanked Tigran Khachatryan for the opportunity to have a detailed discussion on the current situation.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of matters related to the protection of the rights of the Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.
