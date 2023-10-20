News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
New ambassador of Canada to Armenia visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
New ambassador of Canada to Armenia visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A delegation led by Andrew Turner, the newly appointed Ambassador of Canada to Armenia, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan Friday.

The delegation laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the innocent victims of this genocide with a minute of silence, informs the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, after which Ambassador Turner signed its book of honored guests.

At the end of the visit, the delegation toured the Memory Alley of the Armenian Genocide Memorial.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Lithuania premier visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Also, Ingrida Simonyte planted a tree at the Memory Alley of the Memorial…
 USAID chief visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Samantha Power paid respects to the genocide victims…
 Czech Rep. parliament delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
The Czech lawmakers laid a wreath and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame…
 France delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
The delegation led by the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of France, Jean-Louis Bourlanges…
 Belgium FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Hadja Lahbib is in Armenia on an official visit…
 US Senate Foreign Relations Committee representatives visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
They laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of this tragedy…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos