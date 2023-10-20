New ambassador of Canada to Armenia visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

A delegation led by Andrew Turner, the newly appointed Ambassador of Canada to Armenia, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan Friday.
The delegation laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the innocent victims of this genocide with a minute of silence, informs the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, after which Ambassador Turner signed its book of honored guests.
At the end of the visit, the delegation toured the Memory Alley of the Armenian Genocide Memorial.