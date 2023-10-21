News
Homemade bomb goes off near Israeli Embassy in Cyprus
Homemade bomb goes off near Israeli Embassy in Cyprus
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Early on Saturday morning, a small homemade bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in the capital of Cyprus, DPA reports.

Police took four men aged between 17 and 21 into custody, Cyprus Radio reports, citing authorities.

The low-yield improvised explosive device was detonated approximately 30 meters from the entrance to the embassy in Nicosia.

The building was not damaged. According to Cypriot media reports, the device was a metal object filled with material used in fireworks.

According to local media, the four men taken into custody are believed to be from Syria.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
