50 dead in the “Crocus” terrorist attack identified

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said that at present, the identities of 50 people killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow have been established, TASS reports.
He also noted that the search operation at the site will be completed on Sunday. In addition, according to the governor, more than three thousand people came to donate blood for the people injured in the terrorist attack.
"You know that today, a large number of our residents in different corners, and above all in Moscow and the Moscow region, donated blood. This tragedy united all of us. More than 3,000 people came to donate blood and offered their help in every possible way," Vorobyov said.