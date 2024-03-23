US strongly condemns terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Blinken

The US authorities strongly condemn the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow and express solidarity with Russians mourning the victims, statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says.
"The United States strongly condemns yesterday's deadly terrorist attack in Moscow. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and to all those affected by this heinous crime. We condemn terrorism in all manifestations and stand in solidarity with the Russian people as they mourn for those whose lives were taken by this terrible event," the statement said.