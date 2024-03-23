Russian State Duma plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for terrorists

Russian State Duma deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for those convicted of terrorism. The head of the United Russia faction, Vladimir Vasilyev, responded to this statement by saying that the authorities would make a decision that would meet the expectations of society.
According to Mikhail Sheremet, it is necessary to revise the legislative framework after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. "I intend to initiate the issue at the legislative level of introducing the death penalty in our country for terrorism, drug distribution, and offenses against minors," the MP told RIA Novosti.
The head of the faction, Vladimir Vasilyev, said that the nearest plenary session of the State Duma will be devoted to the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall," reports "Kommersant."