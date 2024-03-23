News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
Debris removal at "Crocus" is carried out by hand
Debris removal at "Crocus" is carried out by hand
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Debris removal in the Crocus City Hall is carried out entirely manually, heavy machinery cannot work, and the cranes' booms are insufficient to lift the metal. Andrei Tumanov, head of the search and rescue division of Centrospas Moscow, reported on Saturday.

"Now emergency work related to the removal of the rubble is being carried out. The rubble is complicated... here it is almost all made up of chaotically scattered metal... we have to cut almost everything manually... hand tools, no heavy machinery can work on the site," he said.

He added that the manual removal of the rubble will continue until it is completed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Updated lists of victims of “Crocus” terrorist attack published
The Ministry of Health of the Moscow region...
 50 dead in the “Crocus” terrorist attack identified
He also noted that the search operation at the site will be completed on Sunday...
 US strongly condemns terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Blinken
We condemn terrorism in all manifestations...
 Russian State Duma plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for terrorists
The head of the faction, Vladimir Vasilyev, said that the nearest plenary session of the State Duma will be devoted to the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall,"...
 Russian Interior Ministry denies information that “Crocus City Hall” terrorists are Russian citizens
This information does not correspond to reality...
 Telegram channel "112": Police raids hostels with migrants in Moscow
For example, in Tverskoi - employees came to Minaevsky lane to the dormitory for foreign specialists...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos