Debris removal in the Crocus City Hall is carried out entirely manually, heavy machinery cannot work, and the cranes' booms are insufficient to lift the metal. Andrei Tumanov, head of the search and rescue division of Centrospas Moscow, reported on Saturday.
"Now emergency work related to the removal of the rubble is being carried out. The rubble is complicated... here it is almost all made up of chaotically scattered metal... we have to cut almost everything manually... hand tools, no heavy machinery can work on the site," he said.
He added that the manual removal of the rubble will continue until it is completed.