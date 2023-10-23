News
Toyota manufactures electric Land Cruiser with emphasis on luxury
Toyota manufactures electric Land Cruiser with emphasis on luxury
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The Toyota Land Cruiser is set for a radical reimagining in the age of electric cars, as evidenced by a stunning new concept that the Japanese carmaker will unveil next week at the Tokyo Motor Show, reports Autocar.

Dubbed the Land Cruiser Se, this sleek, futuristic three-row SUV will be one of several high-profile debuts at the Toyota stand in Tokyo, along with the highly anticipated FT-SE sports car and FT-3E crossover.

The new model has retro styling inspired by older Land Cruisers, but this new concept clearly places greater emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency and features elements that bring it in line with Toyota's new-age design language.
