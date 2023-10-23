News
USAID official: We are ready to assist in addressing the needs of those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh
USAID official: We are ready to assist in addressing the needs of those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan received Erin McKee, Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), government of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The deputy PM, thanked this USAID official for her visit to Armenia, presented the situation as a result of the forced displacement of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan, and reflected in detail on the basic needs of these displaced persons and the work being done to address them.

Along with the addressing of primary needs, the introduction of an effective toolkit of long-term support, particularly through targeted employment programs, was underscored on both sides. In this context, the importance of ensuring active interaction with the private sector was stressed.

Erin McKee reaffirmed the USAID's readiness to assist the efforts to address the needs of displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also, the interlocutors touched upon several other agenda matters of bilateral cooperation.
Read more:
All
150 of those forcibly displaced from Karabakh still being treated in Armenia medical facilities
24 of them are in severe condition, and 11—in critical condition, added the Armenian PM’s spox…
 Argentina sends humanitarian aid for Armenians forcibly displaced from Karabakh
The plane carrying approximately 11 tons of humanitarian aid landed in Yerevan…
 Armenia launching new financial support program for those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, PM says
To cover their priority expenses, Pashinyan noted…
 ICRC continues responding to needs across region, following 19 September hostilities in Artsakh
Our staff works tirelessly across city locations and mountain villages, searching...
 White House, EU call on Azerbaijan to ensure rights, safety of Artsakh residents
We remain committed to advancing a lasting peace between Armenia…
 RA Permanent Representative to UN: Azerbaijan seeks to normalize violence and aggression
In manifest violation of its obligations under…
