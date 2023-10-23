USAID official: We are ready to assist in addressing the needs of those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan received Erin McKee, Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), government of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The deputy PM, thanked this USAID official for her visit to Armenia, presented the situation as a result of the forced displacement of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan, and reflected in detail on the basic needs of these displaced persons and the work being done to address them.

Along with the addressing of primary needs, the introduction of an effective toolkit of long-term support, particularly through targeted employment programs, was underscored on both sides. In this context, the importance of ensuring active interaction with the private sector was stressed.

Erin McKee reaffirmed the USAID's readiness to assist the efforts to address the needs of displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also, the interlocutors touched upon several other agenda matters of bilateral cooperation.