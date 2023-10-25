Armenia FM: Brussels meeting will not take place because Azerbaijan president did not find time

The meeting in Brussels will not take place due to lack of time on the part of the president of Azerbaijan. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this at Wednesday’s joint press conference with his visiting Canadian colleague, Melanie Joly, answering the question of who is unable to participate in the previously announced meeting.

Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, had announced today that the expected meeting between European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not be held at the end of October in Brussels.

To the question of who doesn't have time for the meeting, or maybe the reason is different, for example, Azerbaijan posits new demands before Armenia, for example, related to the ‘Zangezur Corridor,’ the FM of Armenia stated that the answer is simple and clear: apparently, the president of Azerbaijan has not found time.

"We [Armenia] are still ready for the meeting. I hope the reason is really the lack of time. And there will be an opportunity to decide new timeframes for the meeting. Armenia is ready for the meeting; as I have already said, we are committed to the peace agenda," Mirzoyan emphasized.

He added that there is, by and large, nothing new in the Granada statement, the principles that were voiced after the tripartite meeting held in July were repeated, and after that there were no objections from Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We had informal contacts in Tehran two days ago, and Armenia is ready to rapidly continue the peace process, including towards the achievement of a peace treaty. Our approaches are known," said the Armenian FM, adding that in the future it will become clear whether it is really a question of timing.