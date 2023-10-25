News
Pashinyan: We have not seen advantages of Russia's military presence in Armenia
Pashinyan: We have not seen advantages of Russia's military presence in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

At least at this moment I have already said that, unfortunately, we have not seen the advantages in the sidelines of the cases I have described. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, when asked whether Russia's military presence in Armenia is an asset or a liability.

“In May 2021 and September 2022, Azerbaijan carried out aggressive actions against Armenia and occupied territories. The Collective Security Treaty and the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization clearly state the actions to be taken when aggression against a member state occurs. What was described did not happen and, of course, it is disappointing for both the Armenian government and the Armenian public.

Also, we have a bilateral agreement with Russia in the field of security, and the actions described in that agreement also did not take place, which also raised very serious questions among both the Government and the public,” Pashinyan said, answering the question about Armenia’s relations with Russia.

As for Armenia’s relations with other partners, the PM said: “I will be more honest if I say that these situations, in fact, led us to a decision that we need to diversify our relations in the security sector. And we're trying to do that now.”

However, according to Pashinyan, they are not discussing the matter of withdrawal the Russian military bases from Armenia.

“We are now more focused on discussing other issues, we are trying to understand what the cause of such a situation is, and of course, I also think that this will be the agenda of working discussions between Armenia and Russia, Armenia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” Nikol Pashinyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
