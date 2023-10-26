News
Armenia PM: We are now working on draft peace and relations’ normalization treaty with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics


We are currently working on the draft peace and relations’ normalization agreement with Azerbaijan, and I hope that this process will be successfully completed in the coming months. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this in his address at the Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum Thursday.

Pashinyan noted the two principles of the peace agenda, on which an agreement was reached with Azerbaijan.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan mutually recognize each other's territorial integrity with the understanding that the territory of Armenia is 29 thousand 800 square kilometers, the territory of Azerbaijan is 86 thousand 600 square kilometers. This encyclopedic record was made so that the statements being made by Armenia and Azerbaijan about recognizing each other's territorial integrity leave no room for saying that by recognizing the territorial integrity of the given country, the opposite country means only a part of its internationally recognized territory.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to carry out border delimitation on the basis of the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration. The symbolic meaning of that declaration is as follows: the Soviet Union will cease to exist and the 12 republics that signed the declaration, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, recognize each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of administrative borders, and therefore the existing administrative borders between the republics of the Soviet Union become national borders.

“I hope that the peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed in the coming months. I hope in the near future there will be developments also towards opening the border between Armenia and Turkey for citizens of third countries and holders of diplomatic passports," he said.

In his address, Pashinyan spoke also on the "Crossroads of Peace" project and noted its principles.

"All [regional] infrastructures, including motorways, railways, airways, pipelines, cables, power lines, operate under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries through which they pass. Each country implements border and customs control in its territory through its state institutions, as well as ensures the safety of infrastructures, including the passage of goods, vehicles, and people through them. In the near future, a special unit will be created in the law enforcement system of Armenia, whose function will be to ensure the safety of international communications passing through Armenia, the passage of goods, vehicles, and people in cooperation with our patrol police. The mentioned infrastructures can be used for both international and domestic transportation. All countries use each other's infrastructures on the principle of equality and reciprocity, thus a certain simplification of border and customs control procedures can be implemented. On the basis of these principles, Armenia's readiness to open, reopen, reconstruct, build all regional communications. They are necessary to avoid a number of misunderstandings, various interpretations. In the near future, we will officially present this project also to the governments of the countries of the region, and I hope that with joint efforts, including in conditions of investor activeness, we will be able to implement it," the Armenian PM said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
