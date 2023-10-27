Armenia FM, US official discuss regional security issues

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday received Joshua Huck, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus, who arrived has in Armenia within the framework of a regional visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
They discussed regional security and stability, including the processes of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, border delimitation between the two countries, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and unblocking of regional transport communications under jurisdiction.
The interlocutors reflected also on the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan, and addressing their primary needs and further rights in the resultant humanitarian situation.