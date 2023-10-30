News
Armenia nationals can now open bank accounts in Russia in simplified manner
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Russian government is simplifying the procedure for doing business in Russia for the citizens of a number of countries.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin informed during a consultation with his deputies, the respective signed order has established a list of 25 countries whose citizens and legal entities will be able to open accounts and have deposits in Russian banks in a simplified manner.

"Creating more suitable conditions for foreign enterprises and businesses is an important part of the [Russian] government's coordinated activity towards achieving financial sovereignty, within the framework of achieving the national goals set by our president," Mishustin noted.

Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mongolia, UAE, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan are on the list of the aforementioned countries.
