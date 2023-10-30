News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Show news feed
RFE/RL: US supports EU monitoring mission in Armenia, embassy says
RFE/RL: US supports EU monitoring mission in Armenia, embassy says
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States (US) supports the European Union (EU) monitoring mission in Armenia, the US embassy in Yerevan told the RFE/RL Armenian Service, essentially leaving the latter’s question unanswered.

RFE/RL had asked the embassy whether the US could join the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, given that there is reliable information about the expansion of this mission.

But the embassy only noted that they welcome the efforts of partners, including the EU, to build mutual trust in the region, as well as to ensure a constructive climate for direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The United States strongly supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, added the US embassy in Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Elnur Mammadov: Most points in peace treaty have been agreed upon by Azerbaijan, Armenia
“We believe that after the Azerbaijani state fully restored [its] sovereignty over its internationally recognized territories in Karabakh, the process of obtaining a peace agreement has become easier,” the Azerbaijani deputy FM said…
 Armenia PM: 3 main principles of signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon
According to Pashinyan, if the two parties follow these principles, the signing of a peace treaty between them will become real…
 Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
At the summit held in Brussels, they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, said the President of the European Council…
 Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
 Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms…
 Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
“Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA,” the Canadian FM noted…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos