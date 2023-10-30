RFE/RL: US supports EU monitoring mission in Armenia, embassy says

The United States (US) supports the European Union (EU) monitoring mission in Armenia, the US embassy in Yerevan told the RFE/RL Armenian Service, essentially leaving the latter’s question unanswered.

RFE/RL had asked the embassy whether the US could join the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, given that there is reliable information about the expansion of this mission.

But the embassy only noted that they welcome the efforts of partners, including the EU, to build mutual trust in the region, as well as to ensure a constructive climate for direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The United States strongly supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, added the US embassy in Yerevan.