News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Show news feed
Rights of Karabakh’s imprisoned former leadership are protected, Azerbaijan ombudsperson claims
Rights of Karabakh’s imprisoned former leadership are protected, Azerbaijan ombudsperson claims
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva claims that the rights of the former leadership of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who are imprisoned in Azerbaijan, are being protected.

"We have meetings [with them] all the time. There were also meetings with the persons who are accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan. Their rights are ensured. We are attentive toward each and every detainee. They are given the opportunity to keep in touch with their families, they are provided with translators," Aliyeva said.

The Azerbaijani authorities have unlawfully imprisoned former Artsakh presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, former foreign minister David Babayan, Defense Army general Davit Manukyan, parliament speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, former defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan, and former state minister Ruben Vardanyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Statement: Alma-Ata Declaration has no mention of former union republics of ex-USSR
A group of experts have issued a statement about the distortions of the Alma-Ata Declaration and the consequences of legal arbitrariness…
 Armenia MFA former spox shares video of Russian peacekeepers’ withdrawal from Karabakh
“This is yet another failed peacekeeping mission!” Anna Naghdalyan added…
 Lindsey Snell: Armenians who stayed in Karabakh aren't allowed to speak to their loved ones without being monitored
“I spoke to the daughter of one of the very few people who stayed behind,” the internationally known journalist noted…
 Peter Szijjarto: Hungary is ready to contribute to protection of Christian heritage in Karabakh
The Hungarian FM was asked, at the press conference in Yerevan, how to stop Azerbaijani vandalism in Nagorno-Karabakh which has fallen under the control of Baku…
 Canada FM: I was moved by strength, courage of Armenian women who fled Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Melanie Joly met with a group of women who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia…
 Mijatovic: Azerbaijan must guarantee Armenians’ human rights, including to return to their homes in safety
Statement issued on the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights’ visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos