Rights of Karabakh’s imprisoned former leadership are protected, Azerbaijan ombudsperson claims

Azerbaijani ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva claims that the rights of the former leadership of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who are imprisoned in Azerbaijan, are being protected.

"We have meetings [with them] all the time. There were also meetings with the persons who are accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan. Their rights are ensured. We are attentive toward each and every detainee. They are given the opportunity to keep in touch with their families, they are provided with translators," Aliyeva said.

The Azerbaijani authorities have unlawfully imprisoned former Artsakh presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, former foreign minister David Babayan, Defense Army general Davit Manukyan, parliament speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, former defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan, and former state minister Ruben Vardanyan.