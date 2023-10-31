Maestro Sergey Smbatyan: Process that could have had only one outcome is resolved

Sergey Smbatyan, the artistic director and chief conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, on Monday made a post on Facebook with respect to the termination of the public criminal prosecution against him.
"As you probably learned from the news, the process that could have had only one outcome was resolved today, and that was the clarification of the misunderstanding that was unnecessarily publicized and the denial of the accusations against me.
"I thank everyone who stood with me during the last months and waited for this day with me full of faith. Your trust inspires and forces [me] to move forward," wrote Smbatyan.
To remind, the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia announced Monday that the criminal prosecution against Sergey Smbatyan and another person was terminated.