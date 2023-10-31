News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Maestro Sergey Smbatyan: Process that could have had only one outcome is resolved
Maestro Sergey Smbatyan: Process that could have had only one outcome is resolved
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents, Culture

Sergey Smbatyan, the artistic director and chief conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, on Monday made a post on Facebook with respect to the termination of the public criminal prosecution against him.

"As you probably learned from the news, the process that could have had only one outcome was resolved today, and that was the clarification of the misunderstanding that was unnecessarily publicized and the denial of the accusations against me.

"I thank everyone who stood with me during the last months and waited for this day with me full of faith. Your trust inspires and forces [me] to move forward," wrote Smbatyan.

To remind, the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia announced Monday that the criminal prosecution against Sergey Smbatyan and another person was terminated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: Maestro Sergey Smbatyan is acquitted
The artistic director and chief conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra…
 Around 12kg narcotics attempted to be smuggled into Armenia from Iran
The National Security Service detained two Armenian citizens…
 Armenia health minister on Karabakh fuel depot explosion: There are already more than 40 identified, buried persons
We have 19 people who are receiving treatment abroad…
 Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijani translator intentionally mistranslated Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan’s words
“It is obvious that no fair trial can be conducted under the Azerbaijani regime,” added the ambassador-at-large of Armenia…
 shamshyan.com: Shots fired in Yerevan’s Nubarashen, shooter is deputy head of this administrative district
He had fired shots under the influence of alcohol at the courtyard of a building…
 Shamshyan.com: Shots fired in Armenia’s Ararat Province, car with gunshot marks found in village
Police officers found out that these shots were fired by Ararat resident Hrach M., 32, and with a hunting rifle registered under his name…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos