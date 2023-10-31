Yeraskh steel plant project being implemented, it is being moved, it will be nearby, Armenia economy minister says

The Yeraskh village steel plant project continues, and it is in the process of implementation. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday, but added that this plant will be moved, and it will be nearby.
When asked if this means that Armenia is giving in to Azerbaijan's wish and have this plant—under construction—moved, the minister answered: "We are dealing here with companies carrying out private investment and, in fact, the investors themselves decide what to do next. We try our function to be maximally useful, taking into account the geographical and regional environment.
Kerobyan admitted that the security environment affects investment appeal.
"It is inevitable. We constantly see that various investors are hesitating to make various investments, they discuss, but do not start, and all of us, including the prime minister, and first of all the prime minister, have repeatedly stated that peace is essential, perhaps it has the most important significance on our investment environment. Peace is the necessary condition that needs to ensure large investment projects first of all, such projects that have a long payback period," said Armenian minister of economy.