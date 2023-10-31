The British financial magazine Euromoney has awarded Ardshinbank with two prestigious titles: "Best Corporate Bank" and "Best Bank for ESG" (Environmental, Social, and Governance). Earlier in 2023, Euromoney named Ardshinbank the best bank in Armenia for the third time. The "Euromoney Awards for Excellence" competition is held annually, and international experts select the best banks from 100 countries in various categories.



According to Ardshinbank's CEO, Artak Ananyan, these awards confirm the high level of trust that customers and international partners have in Ardshinbank. He stated, "Our main task in serving corporate business remains the same: to continually develop products and services that help customers enhance the efficiency of their financial operations and reduce associated risks. The global competition is increasing, so we will continue to invest in digitalization, improve service quality, internal efficiency, and, of course, remain a customer-centric bank. As for the award for best Environmental, Social, and Governance practices, it is a significant recognition that we are moving in the right direction, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable development. This is a high assessment of our work in transforming and developing green banking, as well as implementing ESG principles to modernize the energy balance and transition to a more innovative and productive economy. Our bank was one of the first in the country to finance the construction of solar power stations equipped with artificial intelligence. We have already invested approximately $40 million in alternative energy, resulting in the construction of 14 power stations. One of the largest solar power stations in Armenia, in the Aragatsotn province, is expected to provide the region with 200 megawatt-hours of energy.



In 2023, we also started transitioning to solar energy by installing solar panels on the roofs of our branches. This is a global project, considering the number of branches across the country, which is 64. It will allow us to reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by 38.2 tons by 2025. Regarding social responsibility, Ardshinbank has long been successfully financing cultural and educational development, actively supporting the rehabilitation center "Soldier's Home," participating in various charitable projects, including international ones. Another crucial goal for us is to become the best employer. This means providing competitive salaries, working conditions, professional training for employees, creating new jobs, and developing infrastructure, especially in the regions. In the future, we will continue to expand ESG programs, increase investments in renewable energy sources, waste recycling, and develop social programs for both customers and employees".



The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.