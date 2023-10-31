News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Ardshinbank has been recognized as the "Best Corporate" and "Best ESG Bank" in Armenia by Euromoney magazine
Ardshinbank has been recognized as the "Best Corporate" and "Best ESG Bank" in Armenia by Euromoney magazine
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The British financial magazine Euromoney has awarded Ardshinbank with two prestigious titles: "Best Corporate Bank" and "Best Bank for ESG" (Environmental, Social, and Governance). Earlier in 2023, Euromoney named Ardshinbank the best bank in Armenia for the third time. The "Euromoney Awards for Excellence" competition is held annually, and international experts select the best banks from 100 countries in various categories.

According to Ardshinbank's CEO, Artak Ananyan, these awards confirm the high level of trust that customers and international partners have in Ardshinbank. He stated, "Our main task in serving corporate business remains the same: to continually develop products and services that help customers enhance the efficiency of their financial operations and reduce associated risks. The global competition is increasing, so we will continue to invest in digitalization, improve service quality, internal efficiency, and, of course, remain a customer-centric bank. As for the award for best Environmental, Social, and Governance practices, it is a significant recognition that we are moving in the right direction, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable development. This is a high assessment of our work in transforming and developing green banking, as well as implementing ESG principles to modernize the energy balance and transition to a more innovative and productive economy. Our bank was one of the first in the country to finance the construction of solar power stations equipped with artificial intelligence. We have already invested approximately $40 million in alternative energy, resulting in the construction of 14 power stations. One of the largest solar power stations in Armenia, in the Aragatsotn province, is expected to provide the region with 200 megawatt-hours of energy.

In 2023, we also started transitioning to solar energy by installing solar panels on the roofs of our branches. This is a global project, considering the number of branches across the country, which is 64. It will allow us to reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by 38.2 tons by 2025. Regarding social responsibility, Ardshinbank has long been successfully financing cultural and educational development, actively supporting the rehabilitation center "Soldier's Home," participating in various charitable projects, including international ones. Another crucial goal for us is to become the best employer. This means providing competitive salaries, working conditions, professional training for employees, creating new jobs, and developing infrastructure, especially in the regions. In the future, we will continue to expand ESG programs, increase investments in renewable energy sources, waste recycling, and develop social programs for both customers and employees". 

The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Central Bank of Armenia reduces refinancing rate by 0.25 points, sets it at 9.5%
At Tuesday’s the board meeting…
 Armenia nationals can now open bank accounts in Russia in simplified manner
The Russian government is simplifying the procedure for doing business in Russia for the citizens of a number of countries, Russian PM Mishustin informed…
 Ardshinbank offers ‘Standard" and "Standard+’ packages for individual entrepreneurs, small and midsized enterprises
The cost of the package is determined by the average daily balance of the account during the quarter and may range from 0 to 30,000 AMD...
 Converse Bank is presented with “Euro STP Excellence Award 2022”
This prestigious award was presented to Converse Bank for operational excellence in processing of international transfers...
 AraratBank: General Partner of SIA Awards Armenia 2023 (PHOTOS)
Three of the four winning teams were announced Jury Award Winners, and the fourth, Refill, was selected through online Community Voting...
 Special offer brings up to 50 million business loan based on income declaration only
The special offer is valid until 29 December 2023...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos