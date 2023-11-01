Holding Snoop Dogg concert in Armenia is vital, PM’s office says

Armenak Khachatryan, Deputy Chief of Prime Minister's Staff, cannot say exactly when famous American rapper Snoop Dogg's concert, which was scheduled for September 23 but was postponed, will be held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.
"I can't note a specific day now, but everything is being done so that he [Snoop Dogg] comes [to Yerevan for this concert]," Khachatryan told reporters at the National Assembly (NA).
And when a reporter asked whether it was vital to hold such a concert during the current dire social situation in Armenia, Khachatryan responded: "Any event that the [Armenian] government plans to do, yes."
According to a decision of by Armenian government, a contract of 2,318,596,800 drams (approx. $5.8 million) for holding Snoop Dogg's concert in Yerevan was recorded in the treasury from the state budget. That amount was paid in full on August 25, but it has not been returned.
To note, NA speaker Alen Simonyan also had addressed this matter, and said that if a Snoop Dogg concert were to be held in Armenia, it should be open to everyone.