Karabakh president negotiated with Azerbaijan special services?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Samvel Shahramanyan did not respond to questions by reporters in Armenia’s capital Yerevan Wednesday.

When asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am whether he had negotiated—in Shushi city—with Azerbaijani special services, as Artsakh former official and MP Hayk Khanumyan claims, Shahramanyan only responded: "I will completely answer the questions separately. I will answer the questions at the end."

He left all other questions unanswered, including the remark that he is accused of handing over Artsakh to Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
