Karabakh president negotiated with Azerbaijan special services?

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Samvel Shahramanyan did not respond to questions by reporters in Armenia’s capital Yerevan Wednesday.
When asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am whether he had negotiated—in Shushi city—with Azerbaijani special services, as Artsakh former official and MP Hayk Khanumyan claims, Shahramanyan only responded: "I will completely answer the questions separately. I will answer the questions at the end."
He left all other questions unanswered, including the remark that he is accused of handing over Artsakh to Azerbaijan.