News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Karabakh parliament speaker imprisoned by Azerbaijan contacts relatives twice from Baku
Karabakh parliament speaker imprisoned by Azerbaijan contacts relatives twice from Baku
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Davit Ishkhanyan, the speaker of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA) who is imprisoned by Azerbaijan, has contacted his relatives twice from Azerbaijani capital Baku.

His son, Armen Ishkhanyan,  told the RFE/RL Armenian Service that his father had called them for the first time on October 10, and the second time—on October 13.

"He said that everything is normal, nothing else," said Armen Ishkhanyan, adding that on October 19, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had visited the speaker of Artsakh NA. The ICRC members had told his relatives that Ishkhanyan's condition is normal.

Davit Ishkhanyan was captured by Azerbaijan, along with the three former presidents of Artsakh, in early October. Azerbaijan accuses him of terrorism. Ishkhanyan as well as the aforesaid former presidents were detained for four months.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Proposals being submitted to EU delegation regarding support for forcibly displaced Armenians from Karabakh discussed
A respective working discussion was held at the initiative of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia…
 Armenia ombudsperson sends petitions to relevant agencies regarding Karabakh ex-defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan
He is in captivity in Azerbaijan…
 Germany FM to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan
In Armenia, Baerbock is planning also a visit to the accommodation center for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Karabakh president negotiated with Azerbaijan special services?
"I will completely answer the questions separately,” Samvel Shahramanyan told reporters in Yerevan…
 Red Cross helps elderly people left in Karabakh to relocate to Armenia (VIDEO)
"Vulnerable people are at the center of our attention,” the ICRC noted...
 Ethnic cleansing in Karabakh received ‘pin-drop silence’ by American media, US presidential nominee says
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy expressed his indignation that the American media selectively covered the wars going on in different parts of the world…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos