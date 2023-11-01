Karabakh parliament speaker imprisoned by Azerbaijan contacts relatives twice from Baku

Davit Ishkhanyan, the speaker of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA) who is imprisoned by Azerbaijan, has contacted his relatives twice from Azerbaijani capital Baku.
His son, Armen Ishkhanyan, told the RFE/RL Armenian Service that his father had called them for the first time on October 10, and the second time—on October 13.
"He said that everything is normal, nothing else," said Armen Ishkhanyan, adding that on October 19, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had visited the speaker of Artsakh NA. The ICRC members had told his relatives that Ishkhanyan's condition is normal.
Davit Ishkhanyan was captured by Azerbaijan, along with the three former presidents of Artsakh, in early October. Azerbaijan accuses him of terrorism. Ishkhanyan as well as the aforesaid former presidents were detained for four months.