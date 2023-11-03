Armenia FM: ‘3+3’ platform is conversation between equal countries

The “3+3” is a discussion platform where equality is fundamental, this is not about three small and three big, it cannot be perceived that way; this is how we talk about it in our discussions. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday, and referring to majority faction MP Gurgen Arsenyan’s remark that the three of the countries (Turkey, Iran, Russia) of this “3+3” platform view the other three countries (Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan) as the "little three."
“Certainly the sizes and resources [of these six countries] are different. First of all, resources and opportunities are not always directly proportional to size; but of course, size is important. This is a conversation of six—but actually five [since Georgia does not participate]—equal states. This conversation happened only twice; we will see. We [Armenia] attach importance to regional cooperation; that's why we are there," said Mirzoyan.