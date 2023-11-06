2 children dead in Armenia road accident

At 12:52am Monday, the crisis management center of the Gegharkunik provincial rescue department of Armenia received a report that a road accident had occurred near Noratus village and there were injured persons.
It was found that a car had gone off road on the Sevan-Martuni-Getap motorway and turned sideways in the middle of this motorway, the Rescue Service informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Before the rescuers arrived at the scene, S. M. (born in 2003), H. M. (born in 2007), A. M. (born in 2012), and T. S. (born in 1981) were taken out of this car by local forces and taken to a hospital, where H. M. and A. M. were pronounced dead, and the health condition of the other injured was assessed as stable but serious.
The rescuers took the driver (R. M., born in 1978) out of the car, who was taken to a medical center in a police patrol car. This person’s health condition also was assessed as stable but serious.