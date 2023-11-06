News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
2 children dead in Armenia road accident
2 children dead in Armenia road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At 12:52am Monday, the crisis management center of the Gegharkunik provincial rescue department of Armenia received a report that a road accident had occurred near Noratus village and there were injured persons.

It was found that a car had gone off road on the Sevan-Martuni-Getap motorway and turned sideways in the middle of this motorway, the Rescue Service informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Before the rescuers arrived at the scene, S. M. (born in 2003), H. M. (born in 2007), A. M. (born in 2012), and T. S. (born in 1981) were taken out of this car by local forces and taken to a hospital, where H. M. and A. M. were pronounced dead, and the health condition of the other injured was assessed as stable but serious.

The rescuers took the driver (R. M., born in 1978) out of the car, who was taken to a medical center in a police patrol car. This person’s health condition also was assessed as stable but serious.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia court rules attachment on accounts of Utair airline’s Armenian supplier on lawsuit on engines not received
The Arbitration Court of Tyumen Region…
 Judicial farce in Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’ coming to an end in Azerbaijan
The prosecution demanded a 15-year prison sentence…
 ‘Trial’ in Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’ adjourns in Azerbaijan
The court session will continue Tuesday…
 5 people, including children, die in car crash near Australia restaurant
And five others were injured…
 Turkey presidential lawyer joins Hrant Dink murder trial
Citing the possible issues of "violating the constitutional order"…
 Maestro Sergey Smbatyan: Process that could have had only one outcome is resolved
The artistic director and chief conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra commented on the termination of the public criminal prosecution against him…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos