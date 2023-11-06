News
Armenia migration service chief: There is concern about our migrants in Russia
Armenia migration service chief: There is concern about our migrants in Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

We have a service that Armenian citizens who are banned from entering Russia apply to us, and we collect and forward to the Main Directorate for Migration Affairs of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs the petitions requesting a review of that ban; in some cases they are reviewed, in some cases—not. Armen Ghazaryan, the Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia, told this to reporters at the National Assembly Monday.

To the question whether there are complaints from Armenians living in Russia, whether there are pressures against them there, particularly from employers, amid tensions between Armenia and Russia, Ghazaryan responded: "I have no such complaints, [but] the NGOs working in the domain have certain concerns. In the near future, we have organized a discussion at the migration, citizenship service. If there is any news, we will tell [you]. People have requested to organize a discussion, and we are organizing [it]."

Also, hen stressed that their service has not received any petitions regarding the matter of using Armenian driver's licenses in Russia.
