Conference entitled ‘The rights of Karabakh Armenians and the European Union’ to be held in European Parliament
Conference entitled ‘The rights of Karabakh Armenians and the European Union’ to be held in European Parliament
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At the invitation of Cypriot member of the European Parliament, Costas Mavrides, a conference, entitled "The Rights of Karabakh Armenians and the European Union," will be held in the European Parliament Tuesday.

Internationally renowned speakers have been invited to this event, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from Armenian National Committee-International. They are expected address the recent developments in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the rights of its native Armenian population.

The purpose of the conference is to discuss the ways of overcoming the current situation with respect to Artsakh, the events that took place in Artsakh after the 2020 war from the point of view of international law, human rights in general, as well as to reflect on the political conduct of the international community, especially the forces engaged in the conflict negotiation process, paying special attention to the political role of the EU.

A few hours before the conference, a respective press conference will be held at the Press Club Brussels Europe.
