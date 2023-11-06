News
Tuesday
November 07
Armenia Investigative Committee launches criminal prosecution against Azerbaijan military, political leadership
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Criminal prosecution has been launched against about 20 representatives of the military and political leadership and of the armed forces of Azerbaijan within the framework of the criminal proceedings into the third—44-day—Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in 2020. This is stated by the Investigative Committee Armenia—and in response to an inquiry by Pastinfo.

Pastinfo had sent a written inquiry to Investigative Committee Armenia to find out how many citizens—including the military and political leadership—of Azerbaijan were being prosecuted within the framework of the criminal proceedings regarding the war provoked by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020, whether arrest warrants were issued for Azerbaijani president of Ilham Aliyev, defense minister Zakir Hasanov, and army General Staff chief Karim Valiyev, how many cases of war crimes, killings and torture of captured Armenian civilians and military personnel have been recorded, and whether arrest warrants were issued for anyone in connection with these incidents.

The Investigative Committee of Armenian continues the investigation of the criminal proceedings launched regarding the actions of the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan against Artsakh—and which are considered serious violations of international humanitarian law norms, the committee said, in particular, in response to the written request of Pastinfo.

It added that along the lines of the investigation of the aforesaid criminal case, criminal proceedings were launched against about 20 representatives of the military and political leadership and of the armed forces of Azerbaijan, as well as against Nurlan Ibrahimov, head of the press and public relations department of Qarabag football club of Azerbaijan.
