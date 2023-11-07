News
News
Human lives with concrete names: We had lost our home already 3 times
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, shared on X, former Twitter, the stories of forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh publicized by UNICEF Armenia.

"I really miss my school there [in Karabakh], my friends, music school, and teachers," says 11-year-old Gor, who is now in Armenia.

He carried his clarinet, the sole memento.

"We had lost our home already three times,” says Gor’s mother, Shushanik.

Sharing this story about Gor, the spokesperson of the Armenian MFA wrote as follows: "Human lives w/concrete names."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
