News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
China company manufactures bizarre flying cars
China company manufactures bizarre flying cars
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations, Car World

China’s AeroHT company, which manufactures air vehicles, has presented two unusual concepts. The first is a hybrid-electric "aircraft carrier" with six wheels, and the second is a new version of a supercar that can fly, Techcult reported.

The "land aircraft carrier" looks like a car with six wheels and a body. It has a special system that ensures the takeoff and landing of a two-seater multicopter. This vehicle can be successfully used in rescue operations, or be a fun toy for wealthy customers.

The second concept has a folding system of four bolts made of carbon fiber in the built-in roof. They can be opened when necessary for the vehicle to fly. We are not talking about a computer model, but a really existing prototype. But experts, assessing this project, doubt its practicality; this vehicle may be too heavy to fly long distances.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Toyota recalling more than 2 million RAV4s due to fire hazard
The worldwide recall is due to a design defect in the 2013-2018 RAV4s…
 Updated Stellantis Ram 1500 pickup introduced
It has a six-cylinder turbo engine…
 New Changan Qiyuan Q05 crossover features announced
Qiyuan’s first SUV is expected to enter the market soon…
 Hilux electric pickups to be tested as public transport in Thailand
But no specifications, as well as the date of the start of sales, have been revealed yet…
 Leapmotor to become Stellantis' 15th brand
Last week, the two carmakers announced a long-term partnership …
 Audi Q6 e-tron launch delayed until at least Spring 2024
The German automotive manufacturer cannot overcome the crisis of the IT department of Cariad…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos