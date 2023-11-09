News
Thursday
November 09
News
Deputy FM: Armenia doing everything for release of Armenians illegally detained in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Armenian side is doing everything for the release of the Armenians who are illegally detained in Azerbaijan. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan of Armenia told this to reporters Thursday, when asked what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia was doing for the release of the former Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leaders who are imprisoned in Azerbaijani capital Baku.

According to Kostanyan, Armenia and its MFA raise this matter at all international platforms that deal with human rights issues, both in the aforementioned cases and the other Armenians who are illegally detained in Azerbaijan.

Also, the Armenian official reminded about the ongoing legal processes in this regard at the European Court of Human Rights, and emphasized that all the available tools are being used, including for the return of the detained former leadership of Artsakh as soon as possible.

And when asked about the expectations from these actions, taking into account the indifference shown by the same international organizations, the Armenian deputy FM agreed that the international reaction was inadequate to these incidents, and noted that the forced displacement of the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians was also a consequence of such an approach. And yet, Vahan Kostanyan expressed hope that this approach will change.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
