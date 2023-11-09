Lavrov: The West wants to be friends with Armenia against Russia

Western countries are "courting" Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the air of Russia-1 television.
"The Western countries, which are now actively ‘courting’ Armenia, want to be friends with it against the Russian Federation," he said, TASS reports.
According to Lavrov, Russia has no prejudices against Armenia's foreign partners, and Yerevan should decide its “direction” on its own.
"We [Russia] are in favor of Armenia, as a member of the CSTO, as our close ally and strategic partner, deciding on its own how to build relations with foreign partners. We have absolutely no prejudices about its circle of foreign partners, friends, whatever you want to call it. We never make friends with anyone against anyone," said the Russian FM.