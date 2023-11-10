News
Monument watch: About ‘Azerbaijani’ excavations in Karabakh’s Tigranakert
Monument watch: About ‘Azerbaijani’ excavations in Karabakh’s Tigranakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Culture

On September 20, Natiq Alishov, a researcher at the Institute of Archeology, Ethnography and Anthropology of Azerbaijan, posted photos from the Royal Springs of Tigranakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Facebook. Monument Watch, which monitors Artsakh's cultural heritage, informed this, and added as follows, in particular:

The photos show that earthworks are underway in the area adjacent to the mosque built by Panah Khan to the south.

As a result of these works, sections of the wall lined with medium-sized rough stones were opened.

In his comments, the Azerbaijani archaeologist states that they have been working in that area since August 23.

Since 2021, the Azerbaijani side has regularly announced that archaeological works are planned in the territories "liberated from Armenian occupation." This is the first fact known to us of the Azerbaijani "excavations" of Tigranakert.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
