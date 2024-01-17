News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
Georgia on Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project: Ready to support initiatives that contribute to regional stability
Georgia on Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project: Ready to support initiatives that contribute to regional stability
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia is prepared to collaborate with its neighboring countries to further the mutual goal of diversifying and strengthening regional communications. The Georgian embassy in Armenia told this to Armenpress when asked on Tbilisi’s position regarding the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project, Armenpress reported.

“We acknowledge the strategic significance of the Caucasus as a vital region for communications and its growing importance in connectivity. Georgia is prepared to collaborate with our neighboring countries to further our mutual goal of diversifying and strengthening regional communications. We are ready to support initiatives that contribute to regional stability, economic growth, and enhanced connectivity,” the Georgian embassy stated.

Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project is designed to establish connections between the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea via a single regional railway network and via the North-South and East-West roads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition MP to PM: What countermeasure do you propose if Azerbaijan starts war tomorrow
In response, Pashinyan reiterated that the important factor for Armenia should be the international legal legitimacy related to its territorial integrity and sovereignty…
 Analyst: Global centers know about Azerbaijan's plans to resort to military action against Armenia
They mean the Syunik Province of Armenia…
 France Senate to discuss today draft on passing Armenia territorial integrity resolution
This resolution condemns Azerbaijan's military aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls for preventing any future aggression against Armenia and attempts to violate its territorial integrity…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia carries out 1,500th patrol
It is tasked with observing and reporting on the situation on the ground…s
 Analyst: On the ground it’s only Iran that restrains Azerbaijan desire to occupy Armenia’s Syunik Province
Iran knows that the processes threatening Armenia in the South Caucasus can also cause serious blows to its interests…
 Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post
Some time ago, Shahin Rzayev was criticized for mocking one of the photos created by artificial intelligence about the "occupation" of Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos