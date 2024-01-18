Lavrov: EU monitoring mission in Armenia tried to ‘sniff out’ Russia's actions in region

The EU mission in Armenia has begun to take an active interest in the work of our border guards stationed in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference Thursday.
"And, as a matter of fact, it [the aforesaid EU monitoring mission] did not deal with any means of confidence building, but tried to ‘sniff out’ what is happening where, how it is there in Russia, what it is doing, what specific tasks it sets; this is also known. We have discussed it with our Armenian friends many times," added the Russian FM.